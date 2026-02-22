This Is The Most Reliable Printer Brand, According To Consumer Reports
The most reliable printer brand is what most people wish they'd bought the moment their current printer decides to act up. It is not uncommon to hear about paper jams right before a deadline, ink that dries out, and constant Wi-Fi errors, which are all part of the daily frustrations when managing your home office gadgets. That's why reliability matters, since most users just want something that works when they press the "Print" button.
The good news is that each year, Consumer Reports surveys its members about the printers they actually use and reviews them not only from the spec sheets, but also from real usage. So it's easy to know how often each brand breaks, how expensive they are to keep running, and the chance of the owner choosing the same brand again in a new purchase. That way, it's possible to know which options hold up in the long term without transforming into headaches.
Some brands, such as HP, Canon, and Epson, dominate store shelves and are worth considering, but they don't all age equally over time. Consumer Reports' results show that Brother's printers tend to cause fewer problems and keep owners happier in the long run. So for anyone searching for a reliable printer brand, Brother can be the right choice to make.
Brother is Consumer Reports' most reliable printer brand
According to data from Consumer Reports, which helps users avoid the least reliable printer brands, Brother stands out as the best option users might find in stores when looking for a new device, with many of its models dominating the black-and-white segment. Machines like the MFC-L5915DW, MFC-L5710DW, and DCP-L5510DN, plus more compact options such as the HL-L2480DW and MFC-L2820DW, are options designed mostly for people who print text documents, don't need much color printing, and prefer models with a low running cost.
However, even for those users who need a color printer with more complex capabilities, Consumer Reports mentions many inkjet models manufactured by Brother. For example, all-in-ones machines like the MFC-J6940DW, MFC-J5855DW, and MFC-J6540DW are recommended, partly because of office-friendly features and low estimated running costs. Additionally, some of them, like the MFC-J6555DW, also receive the CR Smart Buy tag, which means that they have a low ink cost per year.
The overall value of its inkjet or laser printers, combined with the positive reviews from users, is what pushes Brother ahead of other big brands in Consumer Reports' rankings. The lineup features some compact all-in-one models for moderate home use as well other models built for higher-volume offices, making it easy to find a printer that fits your needs and is less likely to develop problems over time.
Canon and Epson are reliable alternatives depending on your needs
Even though Brother dominates Consumer Reports' list of black-and-white and inkjet printers, other brands don't necessarily fall short. For example, Canon and Epson machines also appear frequently among CR-recommended printers and even outrank Brother in some categories, such as better photo printing or color reproduction. So they might not have the same reliable status as Brother, but they still deliver strong performance for many users.
Epson, for instance, has built a great reputation with its EcoTank printers, which rely on refillable ink tanks instead of using disposable printer cartridges. So even if the cost of running a Brother model can be very low, these machines made by Epson, like the ET-3958 and ET-4950, are also attractive options, since without the need to buy new cartridges when the printer runs out of ink, it's possible to save even more money.
On the other hand, Canon is a strong pick for users who are looking for more precise text and prefer a laser printer instead of an inkjet one. Consumer Reports' recommended list includes several imageCLASS all-in-ones that stand out for readable text and handling everyday paperwork with minimal fuss, which is great for home offices printing contracts, statements, and forms. If your work occasionally calls for color, the Color imageCLASS MF753Cdw is a strong alternative, delivering a better experience for that type of printing.