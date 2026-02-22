The most reliable printer brand is what most people wish they'd bought the moment their current printer decides to act up. It is not uncommon to hear about paper jams right before a deadline, ink that dries out, and constant Wi-Fi errors, which are all part of the daily frustrations when managing your home office gadgets. That's why reliability matters, since most users just want something that works when they press the "Print" button.

The good news is that each year, Consumer Reports surveys its members about the printers they actually use and reviews them not only from the spec sheets, but also from real usage. So it's easy to know how often each brand breaks, how expensive they are to keep running, and the chance of the owner choosing the same brand again in a new purchase. That way, it's possible to know which options hold up in the long term without transforming into headaches.

Some brands, such as HP, Canon, and Epson, dominate store shelves and are worth considering, but they don't all age equally over time. Consumer Reports' results show that Brother's printers tend to cause fewer problems and keep owners happier in the long run. So for anyone searching for a reliable printer brand, Brother can be the right choice to make.