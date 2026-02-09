The 6 Best And 4 Worst Costco Printers (According To Customers)

When searching for a new printer, it can be difficult to identify which ones are good and which are not. However, if you're a Costco member, you'll be able to use the ratings system on the retailer's website to help you with your decision on which printer to purchase.

We tagged Costco as one of the major retail stores with the best electronics departments, as members are able to access frequent discounts on all kinds of devices. However, this doesn't mean that every single printer in its catalog is worth buying. For every top-rated option with a complete list of features and a relatively affordable price, there's another one with frequent issues and disappointing performance.

In this roundup, we feature the best and worst printers that you can buy from Costco, based on average ratings from reviews left behind by the retailer's customers. These scores are supported by comments on other shopping platforms, as well as posts on social networks, to help you form your decision on your next printer. One of the reasons to buy your electronics at Costco is its generous return policy, so it's fine to make a mistake, but it would be much less of a hassle if you didn't have to take advantage of it.