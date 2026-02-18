5 Cheap Printers That Don't Make You Spend A Fortune On Ink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding a cheap printer is easy, since there are plenty of options available out there, but living with the cost is where the challenge truly begins. Many brands use the classic "razor and blade" as a business model, meaning that they often offer the hardware at a discounted price, sometimes at a loss, just to profit from ink and toner sales. That's why, after a few months, your cartridge replacement costs can be as much as what you paid even for the best printer options.

A way to escape these unseen costs is to also look at the long-term costs of a printer you're considering. For example, if you just print occasionally, a basic monochrome laser is a smart choice, since toner doesn't dry out and stays cheap to print per page. However, if you use your printer often and also need color printouts, the best move is to skip ultra-cheap inkjets that have expensive cartridges and look instead for models that support third-party cartridges or refillable tanks.

By opting for one of these models, you keep your purchase economical not only on the printer price but also over time. Buying the right printer makes it possible to stay in control of how much you pay for ink refills or cartridges, without having to get locked into limited options. You can check the full methodology at the end of the article for more details about how we picked these printer options.