How Often Should You Clean Your PS5?

If you own a PS5, knowing how often you should clean your console is an important part of maintaining it. The PlayStation 5 comes with some of the most powerful hardware Sony has ever produced, and to support it, good airflow is needed to maintain the console at a reasonable temperature. So, if too much time passes, dust can build up, causing overheating and damage to your console.

Your console is affected differently by its environment, which can lead to more or less dust. Sony doesn't offer a window on how often to clean the console, but most third-party technicians recommend preventive cleaning every 3 or 6 months, on a schedule similar to your PC. At the same time, if you live in a house with many pets or one that gets more dust, that interval can be much shorter. But you need to do it because dirt makes the fan louder, and heat can affect several internal components.

The good news is that the PlayStation 5 does not require much technical knowledge to clean it. Sony made the side covers removable, so removing them won't void your warranty if you do it right. In fact, Sony has been selling official PS5 cover plates you can swap at home since 2022.