How Often Should You Clean Your PS5?
If you own a PS5, knowing how often you should clean your console is an important part of maintaining it. The PlayStation 5 comes with some of the most powerful hardware Sony has ever produced, and to support it, good airflow is needed to maintain the console at a reasonable temperature. So, if too much time passes, dust can build up, causing overheating and damage to your console.
Your console is affected differently by its environment, which can lead to more or less dust. Sony doesn't offer a window on how often to clean the console, but most third-party technicians recommend preventive cleaning every 3 or 6 months, on a schedule similar to your PC. At the same time, if you live in a house with many pets or one that gets more dust, that interval can be much shorter. But you need to do it because dirt makes the fan louder, and heat can affect several internal components.
The good news is that the PlayStation 5 does not require much technical knowledge to clean it. Sony made the side covers removable, so removing them won't void your warranty if you do it right. In fact, Sony has been selling official PS5 cover plates you can swap at home since 2022.
Why you should clean your PS5 every 3 to 6 months
If you live in a place that doesn't collect much dust, you can probably extend the time between cleanings of your console. But the 3 to 6 month period is the most recommended for a PlayStation 5, as it requires a functional cooling system to support this hardware.
But the air vents also pull in dust from the surrounding area, and that builds up over time. Little by little, that dirt starts to block all the ways that the PS5 has to take in air. Just pay attention to how hard it works; if the fans sound like a turbine, it means the system is working harder to make up for the lack of fresh air.
This leads to sudden performance drops, with some games simply failing to run at their best when dust builds up. So every time you notice the PS5 making sounds it shouldn't, it's probably time for a cleaning. That's why if you have pets, or the console on the rug or near a window, you should clean more often.
How to safely clean the dust out of your PS5 console
Before starting the cleaning process, removing the AC power cable is one of the most important steps. This will lower your risk of being shocked or of a short circuit occurring. Next, you'll remove the side plate from your PS5, which may differ slightly by console model, so check PlayStation's website for steps if you're not sure how to remove your specific side plates.
By taking off the plates, you can access where the PS5's fans are and where dust collects. To clean the ventilation grilles and the corners that are easy to see, use a soft-bristled brush or a low-power vacuum with a narrow nozzle. If you need to clean out dust in hard-to-reach places, a can of compressed air is also a great choice.
You don't want to use a wet cloth or chemicals on the console itself, as they could damage the PlayStation 5's electronics. However, a microfiber cloth, slightly damp with water or 70% isopropyl alcohol, can be great for cleaning the side plates while they're removed. Clean gently to avoid scratching the surface, and be sure to remove any grease and fingerprints. After they're clean and dry, you can reattach the side plates. Once everything is reassembled and dry, you can plug the console back in to power.