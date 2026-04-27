Why Consumer Reports Says The Best Monitor Size For Your Home Office Isn't 27-Inches

Consumer Reports does more than just review everyday products; its experts also provide useful buying advice that can steer you toward the right tech for your lifestyle. The CR team published a detailed guide on choosing a computer monitor for your work-from-home setup. The verdict is that bigger isn't always better. Consumer Reports recommends a 24-inch monitor for your home office over a larger 27-inch model.

The typical monitor size in today's market is between 21 and 27 inches. The main reason you might choose a 27-inch screen for your home office is productivity. Having a massive amount of screen real estate means more windows and more tasks you can manage simultaneously. But if you've never used a 27-inch desktop monitor, it's a lot bigger than you might think — perhaps excessively so.

There are certain rules of thumb you should follow to prevent back and neck pain at your desk. It's best to position your monitor with the top of the screen slightly below eye level. You also want to keep your keyboard and mouse within reach without twisting your torso. The height of a 27-inch monitor and the size of its base can force you to disregard those guidelines. To that end, Consumer Reports makes a great point: 24 inches is enough to feel like a significant upgrade over a laptop or a 21-inch screen. And it's much more reasonable for a typical desk setup.