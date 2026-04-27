Is The iPhone 16 Still Worth It In 2026?
The iPhone 16, which was the best-selling smartphone of 2025 according to Counterpoint Research, can easily be one of the top of 2026 as well. This device features a premium processor, great specs in general, and solid cameras. If you're looking for a future-proof phone, without spending the extra money on a more expensive device like the iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 can still be worth it for you. Still, the latest series comes with several quality improvements that might make you consider upgrading to the latest model.
Before we jump into that, let's address some practical matters. The iPhone 16 was released in late 2024, so it's still expected to get many years of software updates. For example, the iPhone 11, released in late 2019, runs the iOS 26 in 2026, six years after the device's release. And since the iPhone 16 has Apple Intelligence, a strategic feature for the company's roadmap, there are reasons to believe Apple will keep releasing new software for the lineup for at least another five years.
Apple also makes the iPhone 16 future-proof by offering a modern design with the Dynamic Island cutout, two main cameras, and the A18 processor, which was brand new for this lineup. This device features next-generation Photographic Styles, fast wireless charging of up to 22W, and a great color lineup to choose from.
Using the iPhone 16 still feels great
After a year of owning an iPhone 16, I like that it feels as good as new. The Camera Control that Apple added is what I like the most about it, as it is the quickest way to start taking photos with the iPhone. The next-generation Photographic Styles add to that, letting you customize how your shots will look before or after you take them. For me, this has been the most significant update in the software of iPhone cameras in years, as my photos look a lot better now. Even customers who don't like to dive deep into iPhone settings can usually take advantage of this feature.
The iPhone 16 has a solid battery life of up to 22 hours. In regular usage, that means you can get to the end of the day with some battery left even when using the device nonstop. The main downside is that this device only offers 128 GB of storage, which I think is not much in 2026, depending on how many apps and how much data you store on your phone. However, if you're coming from a phone with 64 GB of storage, doubling the amount will surely feel nice.
The iPhone 16 looks and runs great with Apple's Liquid Glass interface. With iOS 27 expected to correct several bugs and make the experience even snappier in the second half of 2026, it seems the iPhone 16 might just get even better thanks to new software.
Should you buy the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17e instead?
If you're only considering buying Apple phones, I could easily recommend taking a second look at the iPhone 17. It costs $100 more and comes with 256 GB of storage, a slightly improved A19 processor, up to 30 hours of battery life, and even better cameras, as Apple upgraded the ultrawide lens to 48MP and the front-facing camera to 18MP, against 12MP in both lenses on the iPhone 16. The display is also slightly bigger, with 6.3 inches instead of 6.1 inches, and it comes with Always-On Display and ProMotion, with a 120Hz variable refresh rate previously exclusive to Pro models. However, if you're waiting for a deal, it's possible that the iPhone 16 gets a lot cheaper, making it a no-brainer.
Regarding the iPhone 17e, I'd only recommend this device if you don't care about the latest technologies but still want to have the latest iPhone. Released in early 2026, this device still features Apple's old iPhone 14 design with a notch cutout, and it only has one 48MP main camera, which isn't better than the module present on the iPhone 16. While the 17e processor and battery are slightly better, the iPhone 16 has more premium features for being part of the main lineup, such as Wi-Fi 7 support, Camera Control, improved cameras, and faster charging capabilities.