Is The iPhone 16 Still Worth It In 2026?

The iPhone 16, which was the best-selling smartphone of 2025 according to Counterpoint Research, can easily be one of the top of 2026 as well. This device features a premium processor, great specs in general, and solid cameras. If you're looking for a future-proof phone, without spending the extra money on a more expensive device like the iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 can still be worth it for you. Still, the latest series comes with several quality improvements that might make you consider upgrading to the latest model.

Before we jump into that, let's address some practical matters. The iPhone 16 was released in late 2024, so it's still expected to get many years of software updates. For example, the iPhone 11, released in late 2019, runs the iOS 26 in 2026, six years after the device's release. And since the iPhone 16 has Apple Intelligence, a strategic feature for the company's roadmap, there are reasons to believe Apple will keep releasing new software for the lineup for at least another five years.

Apple also makes the iPhone 16 future-proof by offering a modern design with the Dynamic Island cutout, two main cameras, and the A18 processor, which was brand new for this lineup. This device features next-generation Photographic Styles, fast wireless charging of up to 22W, and a great color lineup to choose from.