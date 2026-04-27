What Are The Holes On The Bottom Of The AirPods Pro Charging Case For?

If you own AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, or AirPods 4, you may have noticed a series of small holes on the bottom of the MagSafe case, positioned on either side of the charging port. If you're like us and always want to know how things work, you'll be happy to learn that these holes are used for the case's built-in speaker. The trio of holes on one side of the port are for the speaker, while the single hole on the other side is an air vent for the speaker.

Now, before you consider using the speakers of your AirPods case as an extra kicker to hear your favorite tunes, you should know that the speaker works in just a few specific situations. The most common times you'll even know the speaker is there is during pairing, charging, or low-battery alerts. If you're attempting to find your lost AirPods, the speaker also emits a sound when prompted by the Find My app. And just in case you're wondering what the holes are for on the side of some AirPods cases, those are for a lanyard loop, allowing you to attach the case to your wrist or backpack making it less likely you'll have to use the Find My function at all.