Smart Refrigerators Might Not Be Worth It For You Yet - Here's Why

The specific reasons a smart refrigerator may be a luxury you don't need can depend on your unique circumstances. That said, there are certain general factors to keep in mind that might make any consumer have second thoughts about this investment. Again, one such factor is whether the special features a smart refrigerator offers are useful enough to justify the added cost. It's not uncommon for the price tag of a smart fridge to be hundreds or thousands of dollars more than that of a traditional unit.

Is what you're getting out of a smart refrigerator valuable enough that spending that much more money is wise? For example, the idea of a refrigerator that uses internal cameras to let you know when you're running low on groceries sounds convenient. However, when you can simply open the fridge to check on the status of your food stores, is this feature truly helpful, or is it more of a gimmick?

You can check out the /r/homeautomation subreddit to get some insight into how consumers who own smart refrigerators currently use them. You'll find that many users indicate they almost never use the advanced features their smart refrigerators came with. Others point out that, because this technology is rapidly developing and evolving, the state-of-the-art tech that a smart fridge boasts today could become outdated sooner rather than later.