Your Starlink Satellite Internet Could Get A Major Boost With This New Change

Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit beam data to user terminals on the ground, those being the dishes you use to connect to the service. During setup, you have to position them correctly, which includes installing the dish in a space visible to the sky, and using the companion app to align direction. Previously, Starlink dishes were restricted to a broadcast angle of 25 degrees above the horizon, no lower.

Based on previous approvals by the FCC, the limit prevents radio interference with other critical satellite networks. But thanks to a recent FCC approval change, Starlink can now lower the minimum angle to 10 degrees for satellites operating below an altitude of 400 kilometers, and 20 degrees for satellites operating between 400 and 500 kilometers. It can be as low as 5 degrees for user terminals above 62 degrees north latitude, which includes those in Canada and further north.

That change will boost service in several ways for Starlink users. It'll improve network latency and performance. Moreover, it'll allow Earth-positioned dishes to stay connected for longer while Starlink satellites are overhead. With a higher angle, the dish ignores satellites below range, and this change gives them a wider field of view. That translates to longer connections with satellites as they move across the sky. It also means Starlink satellites can serve more user terminals at once. That's good news considering SpaceX recently hit an important milestone after launching a total of 10,000 Starlink satellites, with more on the way. More satellites can deliver more active and reliable connections for better service and more people served.