Your Starlink Satellite Internet Could Get A Major Boost With This New Change
Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit beam data to user terminals on the ground, those being the dishes you use to connect to the service. During setup, you have to position them correctly, which includes installing the dish in a space visible to the sky, and using the companion app to align direction. Previously, Starlink dishes were restricted to a broadcast angle of 25 degrees above the horizon, no lower.
Based on previous approvals by the FCC, the limit prevents radio interference with other critical satellite networks. But thanks to a recent FCC approval change, Starlink can now lower the minimum angle to 10 degrees for satellites operating below an altitude of 400 kilometers, and 20 degrees for satellites operating between 400 and 500 kilometers. It can be as low as 5 degrees for user terminals above 62 degrees north latitude, which includes those in Canada and further north.
That change will boost service in several ways for Starlink users. It'll improve network latency and performance. Moreover, it'll allow Earth-positioned dishes to stay connected for longer while Starlink satellites are overhead. With a higher angle, the dish ignores satellites below range, and this change gives them a wider field of view. That translates to longer connections with satellites as they move across the sky. It also means Starlink satellites can serve more user terminals at once. That's good news considering SpaceX recently hit an important milestone after launching a total of 10,000 Starlink satellites, with more on the way. More satellites can deliver more active and reliable connections for better service and more people served.
Why is this broadcast angle change happening now?
As part of a change to increase network speeds to gigabit levels, SpaceX originally requested the minimum elevation angle be lowered some time ago, and the FCC only just greenlit the request in January 2026. That same approval also allows SpaceX to launch more satellites, over 19,000 in total, and reduce their distance to Earth by about 200 kilometers, further boosting performance and reducing latency.
The full FCC sheet shares that this change has been a long time coming, explaining "decades-old technical, spectrum sharing rules currently limit the services" that Starlink constellations can deliver to users on the ground. These rules prevented better coverage, stopping American households and businesses "in critically rural and remote areas" from receiving the fastest network speeds. However, the lower angle increases beam coverage.
The restrictive beam coverage is one reason Starlink could fail if it were adopted nationally without changes. Moreover, if you dig into user experiences, looking into whether or not Starlink is actually reliable, people generally say yes, but that there are occasional short outages. These broadcast angle changes could potentially reduce those outages, offering longer-term connections with available satellite constellations. Basically, as Starlink becomes more capable, and is adopted by more people, SpaceX is doing what it can to expand capabilities and performance, and this change is one big step forward in that regard.