AV Receiver Vs. Amplifier: What's The Difference?

When exploring the world of AV receivers, the name already hints that there's more than audio at play — the V stands for visual after all. So what exactly sets an AV receiver apart, truly? While virtually every AV receiver does offer an audio amplifier capable of driving a certain level of wattage to your entertainment setup's speakers, it's often in support of a surround sound setup. This makes it ideal for driving audio to multiple speakers for a movie room situation, though you might need to experiment a bit to find the optimal setup for your surround speakers.

Then there are the other features inherent in an AV receiver that really make it a different animal than a standard stereo amplifier. First, there's typically a lot of video-friendly audio software processing right in the unit. This software helps to mold the sound to better fit what you're watching, often doing so with presets such as dialog emphasis, sports-centric settings, Dolby Atmos surround, and more. AV receivers also often offer HDMI connections so that you can pass your TV's video signal through and use the receiver itself as the main connection hub. This can be particularly helpful if you know how to set it up to work with your TV's HDMI ARC port.