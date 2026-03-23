5 Of The Best AV Receivers, According To Audiophiles

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You can't have a home theater without an AV receiver to power speakers and handle device connectivity. Surround sound enthusiasts may be familiar with brand names like Denon, Onkyo, and Yamaha, and for good reason: These are some of the top brands in the AV receiver marketplace. All three manufacturers have been around for a minute, but they're not the only companies you should know about if you're shopping for AV equipment.

Whether you're looking to build a system from the ground up or starting with a pair of bookshelf speakers and a subwoofer, you'll need an AV receiver to send wattage to your speakers, a signal to your sub, and video data to your TV or projector. We put together this list of the best models on the market, as informed by audiophile experts like Crutchfield and What Hi-Fi, to help you make the best choice for your needs.

When assembling our selections, we did our best to cover a wide gamut of receiver models, from entry-level to premium. Our aim is for both first-time home theater owners and seasoned enthusiasts to find what they're looking for, and we also highlighted a few deals and discounts (who doesn't want to save a buck?).