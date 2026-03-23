5 Of The Best AV Receivers, According To Audiophiles
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You can't have a home theater without an AV receiver to power speakers and handle device connectivity. Surround sound enthusiasts may be familiar with brand names like Denon, Onkyo, and Yamaha, and for good reason: These are some of the top brands in the AV receiver marketplace. All three manufacturers have been around for a minute, but they're not the only companies you should know about if you're shopping for AV equipment.
Whether you're looking to build a system from the ground up or starting with a pair of bookshelf speakers and a subwoofer, you'll need an AV receiver to send wattage to your speakers, a signal to your sub, and video data to your TV or projector. We put together this list of the best models on the market, as informed by audiophile experts like Crutchfield and What Hi-Fi, to help you make the best choice for your needs.
When assembling our selections, we did our best to cover a wide gamut of receiver models, from entry-level to premium. Our aim is for both first-time home theater owners and seasoned enthusiasts to find what they're looking for, and we also highlighted a few deals and discounts (who doesn't want to save a buck?).
Marantz NR1510
Building your home theater one piece at a time can be very rewarding, especially once you've saved up enough pennies for that 4K Blu-ray player you've been eyeing. But if your entertainment center is starved for space, a bulky AV receiver might get in the way of additional components down the line. That's why we'd like to spotlight the $700 Marantz NR1510, a 5.2-channel AV receiver that stands just 4.1 inches tall.
The NR1510 delivers 50 watts per channel, a solid amount of power for small-to-medium-sized speakers. It also has six HDMI inputs, one HDMI ARC/eARC output, digital optical input, five analog inputs, and an Ethernet port for those looking to enjoy the NR1510's internet-powered music streaming (supported platforms include AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Bluetooth, and more).
The NR1510 made it to Crutchfield's list of the best AV receivers of 2026, where it earned a "best receiver for small rooms" laurel. While gamers and future-proofers may want a receiver with HDMI 2.1 connectivity (the NR1510 is capped at HDMI 2.0b), this Marantz model also features HEOS, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility.
Onkyo TX-NR6100
Onkyo has produced more than its fair share of impressive AV receivers over the years, and today, our sights are set on the almighty Onkyo TX-NR6100, listed at $800 but often offered at a discount. This is a 7.2-channel receiver that dishes out up to 100 watts per channel, with support for immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Three of its six HDMI inputs will handle 8K, while the other three support HDR10 and Dolby Vision.
In its roundup of the best AV receivers for 2026, CNET named the TX-NR6100 the best overall receiver, while also praising the model for its versatility, top-shelf home theater performance, and incredible music-streaming capabilities. Once connected to the internet, the TX-NR6100 gives you access to Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DTS Play-Fi, and Bluetooth. We were also pleased to learn that the TX-6100 has a dedicated HDMI output for Zone 2 (multi-room audio, anyone?), so you can run two TVs at the same time while playing different content on each screen.
Denon AVR-S970H
You can't escape most AV receiver lists without hearing about at least one Denon option, and we were most impressed by the $950 Denon AVR-S970H. Delivering up to 90 watts per channel to its seven speaker terminals, the S970H features 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz HDMI pass-through, along with a complete set of HDMI 2.1 inputs (six total). You'll also get a dedicated HDMI output for Zone 2.
Audio Advice (AA) did a side-by-side comparison of the S970H versus the very similar Denon AVR-S770H, and the former came out on top for sound quality. A larger amp stage and power supply carried the day for the S970H, with AA proclaiming, "the AVR-S970H just has more punch to our ears ... Even at lower volume levels, you can hear the difference."
We should also mention that those of us with boatloads of legacy AV gear (we're talking CD players and tape decks) should consider the S970H over the S770H, mostly because the former has an additional two analog inputs, totaling four. Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X codec support (up to a 5.2.2 configuration), internet-powered music-streaming (Spotify, Tidal, and AirPlay 2), and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Yamaha RX-V385
For something a bit more affordable, let us direct your attention to the Yamaha RX-V385, priced well under $400. While you'll be limited to a 5.1 configuration with this particular model, you'll still get about 70 watts per channel. The RX-V385 may not be our first choice to power a massive pair of floor-standing speakers, but it's great for small-to-medium-sized satellites and bookshelf types.
Over at The Techholics, reviewer Marty C. praises the RX-V385 for its affordability and cinematic performance, noting that, "The sound is very large and natural when watching movies and in stereo mode." He also applauded the receiver's ability to fill smallish listening spaces with audio.
However, Marty does mention that the V385 struggles a bit at higher volumes. It doesn't have native support for Wi-Fi music-streaming, Dolby Atmos, or DTS:X either. And while we're griping over what's missing, we should also mention that the V385 is capped at 4K/60Hz (and its four HDMI inputs are only 2.0b-certified). If you're eager to throw together a basic 5.1 speaker setup and don't want to break the bank, this Yamaha receiver has got you covered. If you're in the market for a future-proofed system, this one probably isn't it.
Sony STR-DH790
The last receiver we'd like to discuss is the $550 Sony STR-DH790, another entry-level model that punches above its weight class. Over at What Hi-Fi, the team from Sound+Image magazine praised the DH790 for its solid surround performance and low cost of entry. The DH790 delivers up to 145 watts to each of its seven channels, more than twice the power of the Yamaha RX-V385 — the most affordable product on our list. Beyond 5.1 surround, you can use the additional two channels for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, or to bi-amp your front speakers.
As far as inputs and outputs, you'll have four 4K/60Hz HDMI ports to work with, a single HDMI output, four analog audio inputs, digital coaxial, and digital optical. Bass fans will be glad to learn the receiver has two subwoofer pre-outs, too. The DH790 also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and, while there aren't any networking features to speak of, you can still use the Bluetooth input to stream music wirelessly.
Unfortunately, the DH790 doesn't have a second zone, and future-proofing buyers may be remiss to not own a receiver with 8K pass-through, or at least 4K/120Hz capabilities. Still, for the price and sound output, the STR-DH790 is a great choice for those seeking a user-friendly amp that can push an Atmos system.
How we chose the best AV receivers
Choosing an AV receiver isn't the easiest task. That's why it really pays to think about what you want your home theater to do today, as well as what features and settings you plan on getting into down the line. Even if that means spending extra now, you might thank yourself later when the heavier upfront cost translates to bigger, better performance where you need it most.
When selecting AVRs for this list, we stuck with well-known brands and systems with strong expert ratings. Hands-on reviews, comments, and criticism were provided by a few leading audiophile sources, including publications like CNET, Crutchfield, and What Hi-Fi.