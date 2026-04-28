Video Games Are Exposing A Major Weakness Of LG OLED TVs — Here's How

PC gaming has many advantages — for instance, you can outfit your rig with graphics cards that are more powerful than those in modern consoles. However, building computers is now far costlier than it used to be. Not only are consoles cheaper than gaming PCs at the outset, but they're also generally consistent with their performance across different titles (not to mention the appeal of exclusives). Their graphics don't quite measure up to high-end PC graphics, but at least you don't have to worry about frying your GPU when you play games on console. You may, however, need to worry about games that can power cycle your TV, believe it or not.

On February 27, Capcom released the latest entry in the "Resident Evil" franchise: "Resident Evil: Requiem." Critics and players alike praised the game as another standout survival horror title from the company that essentially popularized the genre with the first installment of the franchise. However, a small percentage of players encountered a strange issue: Firing the Requiem — a powerful magnum assault revolver in the game — made their OLED television sets restart. One of the first people to catalog this issue was Reddit user yorgo332 on r/LGOLED, who encountered the power cycling glitch on their LG C1 OLED TV.

Unfortunately, this issue isn't limited to that specific TV set — or even to a single game. Another user on r/LGOLED, RandomGamer414, posted videos of their LG G5 OLED power cycling while playing "Cronos: The New Dawn." Only this time, instead of a white-hot muzzle flash causing the monitor restart, it was a fiery explosion that took up a large part of the screen.