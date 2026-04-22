In The '80s, Marvel Made A Kids Cartoon Based On A Movie That Was Nearly Rated X

While we currently know Marvel as a multimedia juggernaut (and the action-oriented branch of the Disney family tree), before the 2000s, the company spent a lot of time learning how to make shows. This included helping other companies with their properties, including "RoboCop." Because someone thought an ultra-violent, R-rated movie about identity, corporate greed, and rampant consumerism (that was almost ruined by Oreos) would make a great kids show.

The "RoboCop" animated series (not to be confused with another cartoon, "RoboCop: Alpha Commando") was a short-lived cartoon that aired in 1988. The show used several characters from the original movie, many of whom went in their own narrative directions. While the cartoon was significantly toned down from film, the animated "RoboCop" show occasionally tackled mature subjects such as prejudice and racism.

Production of the show was split between Marvel and Orion Pictures. The "RoboCop" cartoon only lasted 12 episodes, but was originally supposed to feature 13. It's long been recounted online that funding of this lost episode was siphoned off to produce what Marvel Productions CEO Margaret Loesch thought would be the next big cartoon: X-Men, specifically the pilot episode "Pryde of the X-Men." However, it's unclear where this bit of trivia originated, as no source is cited in any posts recounting the story. While this particular animated incarnation of the team was never greenlit, it paved the way for the '90s X-Men cartoon most know and love, which in turn gave audiences the recent revival "X-Men '97" on Disney+.