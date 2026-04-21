Google Is Paying Android Users $135 Million - Here's How To Check Your Eligibility
Google has been under fire, facing allegations that mobile devices with its operating system transmitted data to the company without user permission. To close this case, Google reached a $135 million settlement, though the company denies any wrongdoing. However, if you use an eligible device, you might actually be entitled to some of that money. Basically, anyone who has used an Android device from brands like Google, Samsung, and Motorola since late 2017 through today could qualify for a portion of that sum.
All you would need to do after confirming if you're eligible is file a claim through the settlement website for the case Joseph Taylor, et al., v. Google LLC, then wait to hear back and determine how much you might receive. If you don't know if you meet the criteria, you can review the settlement's website and details to figure out if you fall within the right window.
Who is eligible for payment?
According to the official court notice of settlement, you are eligible as part of the class action lawsuit if you are a natural person in the U.S. who has used a device running the Android OS with an active cellular plan at the time in question, from November 12, 2017, through to the date of final approval for the settlement. A final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026. If you're still unsure, you can reach out to the settlement administrator in Philadelphia at 1-844-655-4255.
To be eligible, you cannot be part of the Csupo v. Google LLC case taking place in Santa Clara County Superior Court, which is a similar case to this one. That case received a verdict in July 2025 in favor of the class and resulted in a $350 million cash settlement, with the final approval hearing taking place in late February 2026. Google also denied wrongdoing in this case but confirmed it would update its materials to request user consent and better disclose information.
What could you get?
If you are eligible for this settlement, you'll likely receive a small sum of no more than $100, though how much is not known yet. However, with the claim form, you must confirm your preferred payment method to receive the payout. If you wish to exclude yourself from the settlement and file your own private claim, you'd need to do so by May 29, 2026. If you do not respond at all, the assumption will be that you agree with the settlement and cannot pursue your own lawsuit. This is also the deadline to write to the court and object to the settlement if you don't agree with it. If you'd like to address the court, you can do so at the hearing on June 23, 2026, if you're in the area.
Note that the settlement has not yet received official court approval, so payments will only be sent if and when this happens. If any appeals are filed, for example, that needs to be dealt with first. "This process can take time," the official notice reads. "Please be patient." Ultimately, all you need to do is enter your information if you're eligible, then wait and hope the payment comes in.