Google Is Paying Android Users $135 Million - Here's How To Check Your Eligibility

If you are eligible for this settlement, you'll likely receive a small sum of no more than $100, though how much is not known yet. However, with the claim form, you must confirm your preferred payment method to receive the payout. If you wish to exclude yourself from the settlement and file your own private claim, you'd need to do so by May 29, 2026. If you do not respond at all, the assumption will be that you agree with the settlement and cannot pursue your own lawsuit. This is also the deadline to write to the court and object to the settlement if you don't agree with it. If you'd like to address the court, you can do so at the hearing on June 23, 2026, if you're in the area.

Note that the settlement has not yet received official court approval, so payments will only be sent if and when this happens. If any appeals are filed, for example, that needs to be dealt with first. "This process can take time," the official notice reads. "Please be patient." Ultimately, all you need to do is enter your information if you're eligible, then wait and hope the payment comes in.