Why There's Simply No Need For Physical Credit Cards Anymore

As mentioned before, Apple Wallet is one such digital wallet option. You can store the information of various credit and debit cards within, but that's not all. You can also store ID's like your driver's license or passport and specific rewards cards from retailers. Apple offers various incentives and rewards for using the Wallet to pay for items. It will also help you track online orders and information for tickets you purchase, such as for an airplane. That's more than your credit card can do in one place. Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet function similarly, and we have a guide to help you figure out which payment app is better for your needs.

If you don't feel like pulling your phone out of your pocket, that's no problem with digital wallets, either. Just use your wrist to pay with your smartwatch. Depending on the watch you have, you can integrate your Google Wallet with it to pay that way. Even luxury smartwatches like Garmin are getting in on this with Garmin Pay, which is compatible with both credit cards and bank accounts directly.

PayPal has long been an online source for making payments connected to your bank account. While this is great for shopping online if you don't want to use your credit card number on websites, PayPal also has its own physical options. It has a tap-to-pay ability if you have the app on your smartphone.