These 3 Android Apps Can Block Ads On Your Phone

DNS blocking is an effective tool for filtering ads, but as mentioned previously, there are limits to its use. NextDNS addresses this problem with easy-to-access blocklists. You can add a specific domain to a blocklist, so you can control which apps or websites can show you ads and which cannot. That way, you don't need to worry about losing short video content that might show ads — as long as you add the platform to the whitelist (the allowlist).

Keep in mind that NextDNS is not an app; rather, it is a customizable endpoint. The setup is pretty easy since Android phones have a native method to customize DNS settings. You simply open the NextDNS website on your phone, create an account, then choose your specific settings for the kinds of content and apps you want filtered. Once you've done that, you can save the details to a free account. This should create a custom DNS for you to use, which you can simply add to your phone in the Private DNS section of your Android settings.

Outside of DNS blocking, NextDNS offers a few extra features in the dashboard. You can find options like parental controls to prevent your kids from accessing domains they shouldn't, native tracking protection to prevent system trackers on your Android device, and a dedicated analytics tool that shows stats on which domains are being blocked and resolved. It's nifty and quite simple to set up. You can use the same private DNS on other devices and platforms. That said, it is only free up to 300,000 queries per month, unless you upgrade to a plan. If you're using NextDNS on multiple devices, you may soon reach this limit.