The Handheld Device That Saved A US Airman Downed In Iran, Explained

Search and rescue operations are seeing a major strategic shift spurred by a flurry of new technologies, ranging from drones to search and extraction ground robots. When a shoulder-fired missile downed an American F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jet, kicking off one of the largest rescue missions in recent memory, a GPS-enabled radio from the early 2000s may have been the deciding factor.

During the two day rescue mission, over 150 aircraft helped recover the two airman, a pilot and weapons systems operator. According to U.S. officials, the pilot was rescued within hours of the crash on Friday, while his partner, an unidentified colonel, was stranded with little a handgun and a communications device. After a furious 50 hours in which the U.S. fired 339 munitions, the colonel was eventually recovered from his hiding place atop a 7,000-foot mountainside, hours into Easter morning.

Following the rescue, President Donald Trump credited mission success to a little-discussed technology, claiming in a news conference, "They have a very sophisticated beeper-type apparatus that is on them at all times. When they go out on these missions, they make sure they have lots of battery space and they're in good shape, and this one worked really well — amazingly, saved his life." Air Force officials confirmed to the media he was referring to the downed colonel's Combat Survivor Evader Locator (CSEL).