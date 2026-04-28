4 Nostalgic Gadgets Every Boomer Will Remember Using

Baby boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, didn't grow up with modern tech, but they were alive as it was being established. Innovation was on the rise, and so were gadgets. After World War II, tech went through a revolution, especially as a lot of companies reverted back from making weaponry to what they were originally built for. It just didn't make sense for IBM to carry on making the M1 Carbine when it could instead reinvest in its computing roots.

The boomer era of gadgets wasn't quite like the consumer electronics phase we're in now. For one thing, there was a lot of focus placed on making the kitchen more convenient when boomers were coming of age. Technology wasn't being designed to take work away — unless you were in a factory — but to assist around the house. Sounds similar to the current situation with generative AI, doesn't it? The difference being, a new countertop oven helped the cook instead of eating the cookbook.

While it'd be great to talk about technologies like the VCR or other '80s gadgets that everyone loves, today we're going a little further back. No pagers or clappers, this is about those gadgets that were everywhere in the '60s or '70s. Wood grain, "o-matics," and obsolete doodads are the focus today.