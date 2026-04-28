5 Clever Uses For Your Phone When In Airplane Mode

Airplane Mode is quite the fascinating feature on modern phones. It was created to prevent communication issues, but actually had nothing to do with the airplane itself. Instituted in 1991, the reason Airplane Mode exists is due to cell towers on the ground. Back in those days, the towers couldn't handle the traffic of a plane-load of phones switching from one tower to the next at hundreds of miles an hour.

Today, the feature is still in use and helps keep audio noise out of cockpit communication systems to avoid distracting pilots. It turns out Airplane Mode can get you a stronger phone signal too. But for those long trips, what can you do on your phone while in Airplane Mode? Not even a handful of travel gadgets for easing your next flight will save you from the boredom of not being able to operate your device normally. Thankfully, there are a number of clever uses for your phone while in Airplane Mode, like playing games, watching downloaded movies, and reading books.