5 Travel Gadgets On Amazon That Will Make Your Next Flight Easier

The gold standard setup for airplane comfort is a combination of headphones and an eye mask to play your favorite music and block out the assorted lights of the cabin. Of course, actually wearing both of these items simultaneously can be a little uncomfortable, so the optimal approach would be to combine them. Specifically, combine them into the LC-dolida Sleep Headphones, available on Amazon for $39.99.

This gadget merges a pair of flat, discrete headphones into a wraparound sleep mask, perfect for leaning back into your travel pillow while enjoying your music. The light-blocking mask itself is 3D-contoured for a soft, comfortable fit on your face, while the headphones are flat enough that you can lay right on top of them without damaging them or impacting the quality of your audio. The device connects via Bluetooth, so you don't need to worry about getting tangled up in wires either. The internal battery is also good for 8 to 10 hours of use, so it'll get you through a long flight easily.

This combo device has earned a 4.2 out of 5 rating from Amazon shoppers, one of whom went as far as to call it a 10 out of 10 product for both sleep and sound quality. Another user found it to be much more comfortable for sleeping than earbuds, with enough charge to last through an entire night.