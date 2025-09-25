The Airplane Mode Trick That Can Get You A Stronger Signal On Any Phone

It's frustrating to get stuck somewhere with poor reception when outdoors. Low signal strength can affect everything from mobile data speeds to cellular signal, which can affect apps, games, and other functions that rely on a solid connection. Fortunately, there's a simple trick you can rely on if your phone is bogged down by bad coverage — and it works for both iPhone and Android devices.

Every smartphone has a setting called Airplane Mode, which is essentially a kill switch for all of your phone's wireless transmissions. While the FAA and FCC wanted this feature to prevent wireless gadgets from interfering with aircraft communication and navigation systems, one of Airplane Mode's hidden benefits is that it forces your phone to refresh all things wireless. If you're ever stuck in a situation with no network, all you need to do is toggle Airplane Mode on and off. On an iPhone, Airplane Mode can be accessed via the Control Center. If you have an Android device, the toggle resides in the quick settings panel. Both can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen.