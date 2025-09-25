The Airplane Mode Trick That Can Get You A Stronger Signal On Any Phone
It's frustrating to get stuck somewhere with poor reception when outdoors. Low signal strength can affect everything from mobile data speeds to cellular signal, which can affect apps, games, and other functions that rely on a solid connection. Fortunately, there's a simple trick you can rely on if your phone is bogged down by bad coverage — and it works for both iPhone and Android devices.
Every smartphone has a setting called Airplane Mode, which is essentially a kill switch for all of your phone's wireless transmissions. While the FAA and FCC wanted this feature to prevent wireless gadgets from interfering with aircraft communication and navigation systems, one of Airplane Mode's hidden benefits is that it forces your phone to refresh all things wireless. If you're ever stuck in a situation with no network, all you need to do is toggle Airplane Mode on and off. On an iPhone, Airplane Mode can be accessed via the Control Center. If you have an Android device, the toggle resides in the quick settings panel. Both can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen.
Here's why the Airplane Mode trick is effective
Turning Airplane Mode on and off forces your phone to disconnect from cell towers and reconnect to the closest available tower. If you're using a bunch of gadgets while traveling and they're all suffering from poor connectivity, it could be because they're all connected to a tower with network congestion. When you toggle Airplane Mode on and off, you're forcing them to connect to a new tower — hopefully with more bandwidth. The Airplane Mode trick is also helpful when commuting or driving long distances — situations where the network is usually patchy.
This can happen because our phones are designed to hand off cell signals as part of a shared network. At times, though, your device may still be clinging on to an older transmitter — even if you're miles away from it. Toggling Airplane Mode on and off can force a connection with a nearby tower. Do keep in mind, though, that the Airplane Mode trick may not always work — especially if you're in a region where there are no cell towers nearby. That said, if your iPhone is stuck in SOS Only mode or you're in the middle of the city with no reception, toggling Airplane Mode and even restarting your phone can make a difference.