The US Is Paying $190M For Mach 5 Rockets That Will Never Reach Space - Here's Why

The U.S. Department of Defense has invested $190 million in Rocket Lab's innovative HASTE launch vehicle — HASTE stands for Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron — but what's interesting is that it won't be going into deep space. Instead, it's a low-atmosphere rocket based on Rocket Lab's Electron Rocket, designed for hypersonic test flights. A suborbital rocket, if you weren't aware, never reaches orbital velocity speeds, so it falls back to Earth without completing any outer space orbits. It's very different than the company's hypersonic rocket that could actually compete with SpaceX.

A suborbital trip allows for a low-gravity experience and suborbital research to conduct a wide variety of experiments and technology testing. That's precisely what Rocket Lab's HASTE launch vehicle and its subsequent program offer. With the DOD, Rocket Labs will "rapidly accelerate hypersonic flight tests and advanced aerospace technologies shaping the future of defense missions." The aforementioned program is a joint venture between the DOD and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division. It's called TRMC MACH-TB, or the Test Resource Management Center Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed 2.0. Wow, that's a mouthful.

Ultimately, this multi-million dollar contract orders 20 hypersonic test flights with Rocket Lab's vehicle over the course of four years. The first of that series of launches is purportedly going to take place "within months" of the contract signing, so soon.