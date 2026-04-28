What Happens If You Never Update Your PlayStation 5 Controller?

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is one of the biggest innovations of the current console generation. Abandoning the DualShock from past PlayStation generations, the new controller combines a sleek design with new features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that make gameplay more immersive. Half a decade later, players have said the PS5 controller has changed the way they play, with some even calling it the best controller they've ever used.

As with other tech, like smartphones and your PS5 console itself, it's important to take care of your DualSense. There are some common mistakes that can ruin your PlayStation 5 controller, and, at $74 and up, replacing it isn't cheap. One of these mistakes is never updating your device when the console prompts you to do so. While your DualSense won't necessarily stop working altogether if you miss a couple of updates, it'll be prone to more issues and will leave you without the latest features. Reddit users regularly spend a lot of ink discussing the nifty upgrades that come with DualSense firmware updates — not a party you want to miss out on.