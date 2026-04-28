What Happens If You Never Update Your PlayStation 5 Controller?
The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is one of the biggest innovations of the current console generation. Abandoning the DualShock from past PlayStation generations, the new controller combines a sleek design with new features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that make gameplay more immersive. Half a decade later, players have said the PS5 controller has changed the way they play, with some even calling it the best controller they've ever used.
As with other tech, like smartphones and your PS5 console itself, it's important to take care of your DualSense. There are some common mistakes that can ruin your PlayStation 5 controller, and, at $74 and up, replacing it isn't cheap. One of these mistakes is never updating your device when the console prompts you to do so. While your DualSense won't necessarily stop working altogether if you miss a couple of updates, it'll be prone to more issues and will leave you without the latest features. Reddit users regularly spend a lot of ink discussing the nifty upgrades that come with DualSense firmware updates — not a party you want to miss out on.
Not updating your DualSense compromises security and functionality
If you don't update your controller, you'll be missing out on important bug and security fixes that could impact gameplay and leave your hardware vulnerable. You may also run into compatibility issues with your games. These are bound to worsen the longer you go without updating, as newer games will likely require the DualSense to be running the latest software.
On top of that, skipping updates means missing out on new features and improvements. Past controller updates have brought adaptive charging, accessibility features, mic and audio improvements, and more. A September 2025 update added the ability to pair one controller to multiple devices at once. That means you don't have to pair every single time you switch platforms, which is great for users who also connect their DualSense controller to devices other than the PS5.
Just like it's important to update your smartphone or the console itself, your PlayStation 5 controller also needs to be running the latest software to work as intended. In 2022, Sony made it easier to update your DualSense by adding the ability to install the latest software via PC through a Windows app, so you don't even need to connect your controller to your PS5 to update it.