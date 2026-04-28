3 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A Monitor

Some people shop for computer monitors the same way they shop for TVs. In other words, they assume that a larger screen always offers a superior experience; That's definitely not the case. With a computer monitor, you're generally sitting closer to the screen than you would a television, so a monitor that's too big or small for your workspace can actually make it more difficult to work or game efficiently and be harder on your eyes.

You also have to account for how you primarily use your monitor. For example, if you mainly use your computer for work, a reasonably large screen may be ideal as it lets you easily view multiple windows on the same screen. If you're leaning in the direction of a dual monitor setup, you might even consider an ultrawide monitor as a better alternative.

On the other hand, maybe you're planning to buy a gaming monitor. Keep in mind that some users find that very large monitors can make gaming somewhat difficult if they tend to sit close to the screen. Sitting close to a large monitor while gaming can make it difficult to see all the vital information and details on the screen at once. If your setup allows you to sit on the other side of the room from your monitor, that's fine, but otherwise, you shouldn't assume a particularly large screen is always what you need. Choose a monitor you can look at comfortably based on how far back you tend to sit.