Your Sony Walkman From The '70s Might Be Worth Hundreds Now - Here's Why

There could be rare vintage treasure hiding in your grandparents' attic. It's not a porcelain figurine or a treasure map, like in "The Goonies." In fact, it's several years older than that iconic '80s film, and it was a cultural phenomenon that's seeing a resurgence today. We're talking about the Sony Walkman TPS-L2, which can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars these days to collectors and retro enthusiasts.

Sony introduced the Walkman to Japan in July 1979 and to the U.S. in June 1980. There were already AM/FM radio headsets, stereo cassette recorders, and expensive personal cassette players that cost around $1,000, but the TPS-L2 ditched the radio function and the high price tag. Costing just $200, the Walkman was more accessible to the average consumer, and within two years of the Walkman's release, record labels were dropping albums on cassette that weren't available on vinyl. This helped the cassette tape surpass the popularity of records.

Stereo mixing was standard when the Walkman arrived. It put vocals in the middle and instruments across the left and right channels. The TPS-L2 set you inside a soundstage thanks to a stereo tape head, an upgrade from the mono recorder it was based on. Its two-position tone switch let you play higher-quality recordings like chrome tapes and Dolby-encoded cassettes without harsh treble. It also featured two headphone jacks, perfect for listening with a friend. Of course, the big reason why the TPS-L2 took off is obvious: It was mobile.