4 Common Hisense TV Problems That Owners Run Into (And Fixes That Work)

There's something especially frustrating about sitting down in your living room, booting up your TV to watch your favorite program, and running into nothing but problems. While smart TVs have continued to give us more access to our favorite shows, it sometimes feels like they've also given us more problems to contend with. It's almost paramount now to look into the best smart TV brands before you buy one, and even then, any tech is prone to encountering issues here and there — especially as new firmware has a chance to introduce new bugs or problems.

One TV brand that has become pretty popular in recent years, especially thanks to its affordable pricing, is Hisense. And while Hisense TVs offer a lot for their price, like any tech, they might face issues at some point or another. In fact, there are a few common issues that seem to plague these TVs, and knowing how to address them can make dealing with them a good bit easier when they pop up. From black screens to missing sound, here's what you need to know to fix some of the most common problems Hisense TVs might run into.