4 Common Mistakes You Might Make When Installing A Smart Thermostat

If you are getting a smart thermostat for better temperature control, to automate heating and cooling, or to save on power bills, you may not see any of those benefits if you make some common mistakes during installation. Simply replacing an old thermostat with one that's marketed as smart, has Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled through an app isn't enough. It needs to be properly set up too. Common mistakes people make while installing a smart thermostat include using it with the default settings, not connecting it to Wi-Fi and other smart devices, ignoring updates that improve functionality or patch security issues, and not fully utilizing advanced features.

Your thermostat's position and the availability of a C-wire, or common wire, also play a critical role. If it's incorrectly placed, say near a heat source, the thermostat won't be able to accurately measure the temperature, leading to inefficient operation. Similarly, in the absence of a C-wire, the thermostat's display may turn off automatically, you may have to deal with a smart thermostat when the battery dies, or you may face connectivity issues. If you are planning to get a smart thermostat or have already installed one that isn't working right, make sure you are not making mistakes that could defeat the purpose of using one.