Your iPhone's Messages App Has A Hidden Translation Feature You're Probably Not Using

To use Live Translation, you need to first make sure Apple Intelligence is turned on. Again, these features are only available on newer models, so first make sure you have an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. If you do have a compatible device and the feature still isn't working, make sure the phone is running the latest version of iOS.

From there, go to the Messages app and select the conversation that you want to use Live Translation with. Tap the person's name on top of the screen, and scroll down until you see the Automatic Translate option. This will let you know if your iPhone has detected messages in other languages, but you can also hit Choose Other Language to select it yourself. Keep in mind that, while Apple plans to expand its offerings in future updates, Live Translation is only available (in beta) for the following languages as of April 2026:

English

Danish

Dutch

French

German

Italian

Norwegian

Portuguese

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese

Korean

Vietnamese

If the language you've selected isn't already installed, it may take a few minutes to download. Once that's set up, you'll be able to send and receive messages with Live Translation. When you type, you'll see the translated text before you hit send, and the phone will display both sent and received texts in both languages for both parties. You can even use it to translate group chats by following the same steps. And, if you're an AirPods user, you can use your AirPods' Live Translation feature to translate in-person conversations.