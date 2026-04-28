Is It Safe To Charge Your AirPods Overnight?

You get up in the morning, ready to begin your day with some music or your favorite podcast, only to discover that your AirPods are low on battery. It happens. You might have forgotten to put them back in the charging case when going to sleep, or the case might have run out of battery overnight. To prevent this, you might charge your AirPods overnight so they're ready to go in the morning. But is it safe to do so? The simple answer is yes; charging your AirPods overnight will not damage them. But it will have an impact on the longevity of their battery.

AirPods will not overcharge since Apple designed their batteries to stop charging when they reach 100%. The case acts as a buffer, detecting when the battery percentage drops and feeding the AirPods enough charge to keep them topped up. This prevents trickle charging, which significantly contributes to lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery degradation due to stress from the continuous current.

Even so, your AirPods batteries are still constantly being kept at 100%, which leads to voltage stress that generates excess heat. While it won't overheat or damage your AirPods, it can accelerate the battery's aging process, though at a much slower rate than trickle charging. Your AirPods might not last as long as you think, so if you want them to last as long as possible, you will need to learn smart charging habits. For example, leaving them out of their charging case might be worse than leaving them in.