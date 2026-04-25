Kate Mulgrew Is Furious Star Trek Blew A Chance To Explore The Prime Directive In This New Way

Mulgrew said at a Trek to New Jersey panel that she was "furious" over the show being binned off. One of her hopes was that the show would allow "Star Trek" to tackle the Prime Directive with a wholly alien crew. She wanted to see it handled in "an entirely new and different way." This is, of course, down to who these characters are. "After all, they're all different species on that ship, they're not Star Trek, it's not Starfleet, they're all different. So I think to have learned it in a kind of gentle way over time would have been splendid."

Mulgrew agrees the scrapping of 'Prodigy' was a mistake. At the same panel, she further commented that she poured her "heart and soul" into the show, just for it to be canceled while the show found its footing. The actor added, "Why do they have it in stasis, to what end, when thousands, millions of young minds could be learning what we know and sharing it with their mothers, and their mothers with their mothers, the whole thing is just, I suppose, too elegant. The universe is just

too elegant that way."

It's a shame, as the last season ends with the cast from "Prodigy" being given their own training vessel. It's unlikely that a third season will ever happen, as currently, outside an in-development "Star Trek" movie, there are no in-production shows for the franchise. The last time this happened was after 2005, when "Star Trek: Enterprise" was canceled. It wouldn't be until J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot film, the highest-rated "Star Trek" movie on Rotten Tomatoes, that the series was brought back to life, but it was in 2015 that "Trek" returned to TV with "Discovery." It was followed up by "Star Trek: Into Darkness," which gave Abrams more than one reason for regret beyond just the way he handled Khan.