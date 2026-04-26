Did ActionGlow Lights Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 14

Sports like snowboarding, skateboarding, and surfing are popular despite the risks associated with them, which is why there will always be a market for products that make these activities safer. "Shark Tank" has introduced viewers to various creative inventions that combine safety with style, including ActionGlow, an innovative LED lightning system for sporting equipment like skis, boards, and kayaks that makes them safer to use, especially at night.

Brothers Dakota and Garret Porter created ActionGlow when they were just 16 and 13 years old, respectively. The duo spent a decade trying to get on "Shark Tank" before finally appearing on Season 14, Episode 7 in 2022, seeking $200,000 for 15% equity in their company. They hoped to use that investment to introduce the ActionGlow 2, a new iteration that made it possible to change the light's color and would drastically reduce the number of options they'd need to sell (SKUs) from 40 to eight.

While the Sharks were initially impressed by the product and the brothers' story, they began to drop out when they learned ActionGlow had only generated $130,000 over the course of 10 years. Kevin O'Leary was concerned about how easy the product would be to replicate, meaning a lot of energy and resources would have to be dedicated to defending ActionGlow's patent in court. Only Robert Herjavec made the Porters an offer of $200,000 for 30%, which the brothers accepted by giving their new business partner a skateboard.