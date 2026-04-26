Did ActionGlow Lights Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 14
Sports like snowboarding, skateboarding, and surfing are popular despite the risks associated with them, which is why there will always be a market for products that make these activities safer. "Shark Tank" has introduced viewers to various creative inventions that combine safety with style, including ActionGlow, an innovative LED lightning system for sporting equipment like skis, boards, and kayaks that makes them safer to use, especially at night.
Brothers Dakota and Garret Porter created ActionGlow when they were just 16 and 13 years old, respectively. The duo spent a decade trying to get on "Shark Tank" before finally appearing on Season 14, Episode 7 in 2022, seeking $200,000 for 15% equity in their company. They hoped to use that investment to introduce the ActionGlow 2, a new iteration that made it possible to change the light's color and would drastically reduce the number of options they'd need to sell (SKUs) from 40 to eight.
While the Sharks were initially impressed by the product and the brothers' story, they began to drop out when they learned ActionGlow had only generated $130,000 over the course of 10 years. Kevin O'Leary was concerned about how easy the product would be to replicate, meaning a lot of energy and resources would have to be dedicated to defending ActionGlow's patent in court. Only Robert Herjavec made the Porters an offer of $200,000 for 30%, which the brothers accepted by giving their new business partner a skateboard.
What happened to ActionGlow after Shark Tank?
It's important to remember that many "Shark Tank" deals fall through between filming and closing. That includes fellow safety light company Brake Free, which also involved Herjavec, along with Mark Cuban, who also agreed to a deal with Sway Motorsports that didn't close. With that in mind, it's surprising and impressive what happened next for ActionGlow. The product's immediate post-show sales were so impressive that the Porters were able to renegotiate a better deal with Herjavec. Specifics on the finalized deal haven't been made public, but in a 2025 interview with The Ticker, a news site in the brother's hometown of Traverse City, Michigan, Garret Porter noted that their working relationship with the shark was still going strong.
ActionGlow remains in business, now with 10 different products for snow, land, and water sports. A few of their products are on Amazon and have star ratings ranging from 3.6 to 4.1. Reviews for the snowboard lights are particularly mixed, with some saying the adhesive isn't strong enough while others praise it for good stickiness — it seems to be a matter of perspective.
As for the Porter brothers, both are still with ActionGlow, with Dakota as CEO and Garret as COO. In 2025, they launched the LEDTheWay National Tour to build the brand by selling ActionGlow directly to store owners and documenting the journey on social media.