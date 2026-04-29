Did Circadian Optics Light Therapy Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 11

Some "Shark Tank" pitches are just as memorable for the entrepreneurs' personal stories as they are for their innovative products. A perfect example of this is Circadian Optics Light Therapy, created by Amber Leong, which appeared in Season 11, Episode 2. Since most of us work inside, we don't get nearly enough sunlight, which impacts our physical and mental health and may deprive us of the brain benefits of sunlight. Circadian Optics' lamps emulate the brightness and color of sunlight to help regulate your sleep cycle and provide a boost during the day. These kinds of lamps have existed for a while, but Leong's are smaller and more stylish than most other options.

Circadian Optics lamps are a smart product that addresses a real problem, but even more memorable than the product was Leong's own story. She told the Sharks about her experience as an immigrant from Malaysia who grew up in a house without plumbing and whose parents gave up their savings and borrowed from friends and family to make their daughter's dream of coming to America happen. Shortly after moving, Leong became very ill and nearly died, giving her a new lease on life.

All of the Sharks were visibly moved by Leong's powerful personal story, and while guest Shark Rohan Oza backed out early, she received separate offers from two pairs of Sharks. Leong went in seeking $750,000 for 10% of her company, but Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban offered $750,000 in exchange for 20%, which Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran matched. That caused Greiner and Cuban to add another $50,000 to their offer specifically for Leung's parents, which she accepted.