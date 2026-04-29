Did Circadian Optics Light Therapy Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 11
Some "Shark Tank" pitches are just as memorable for the entrepreneurs' personal stories as they are for their innovative products. A perfect example of this is Circadian Optics Light Therapy, created by Amber Leong, which appeared in Season 11, Episode 2. Since most of us work inside, we don't get nearly enough sunlight, which impacts our physical and mental health and may deprive us of the brain benefits of sunlight. Circadian Optics' lamps emulate the brightness and color of sunlight to help regulate your sleep cycle and provide a boost during the day. These kinds of lamps have existed for a while, but Leong's are smaller and more stylish than most other options.
Circadian Optics lamps are a smart product that addresses a real problem, but even more memorable than the product was Leong's own story. She told the Sharks about her experience as an immigrant from Malaysia who grew up in a house without plumbing and whose parents gave up their savings and borrowed from friends and family to make their daughter's dream of coming to America happen. Shortly after moving, Leong became very ill and nearly died, giving her a new lease on life.
All of the Sharks were visibly moved by Leong's powerful personal story, and while guest Shark Rohan Oza backed out early, she received separate offers from two pairs of Sharks. Leong went in seeking $750,000 for 10% of her company, but Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban offered $750,000 in exchange for 20%, which Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran matched. That caused Greiner and Cuban to add another $50,000 to their offer specifically for Leung's parents, which she accepted.
Did Circadian Optics' Shark Tank deal close?
While Circadian Optics Light Therapy still features a picture of Leong with Greiner and Cuban from the show, along with a video of her "Shark Tank" appearance, on its website, it seems to be one of the many "Shark Tank" deals that fell through between the handshake and the actual closing. The last update was in an interview with Mashable SE Asia, where Leong said she couldn't talk about the deal but was still talking with the Sharks' teams. That was in October 2019, right after her episode aired, but months after it was filmed.
Nearly seven years later, Circadian Optics is not mentioned on Greiner's or Cuban's websites (both have pages listing their "Shark Tank" companies), and it's not clear if Leong's parents ever got the promised money. But even without a shark's money, the boost a product gets from just appearing on the show can make a difference, as was the case with innovative motorcycle helmet Brake Free and blue light glasses maker Gunnar Glasses, neither of which completed their "Shark Tank" deals, but both of which are still selling their products to this day.
What happened to Circadian Optics Light Therapy after Shark Tank?
Circadian Optics Light Therapy is still in operation, with products now available through Amazon and Target. At some point before October 2021, Circadian Optics Light Therapy was acquired by Thrasio, an Amazon aggregator, though it's not currently mentioned anywhere on Circadian Optics' website. Considering Thrasio filed for bankruptcy in 2024, it's likely Circadian Optics was impacted by its subsequent restructuring, though that may have led to one positive change.
After leaving the company she founded in 2021, Amber Leong came back as Chief Marketing Officer in July 2025. Leong announced her return in an Instagram post reading "Hello. It's me. We're back," reviving an account that had been mostly dormant since early 2021. While she may not have done it with the Sharks, Leong and her company have been, by all appearances, incredibly successful. Like Leong herself, Circadian Optics Light Therapy has survived some major hurdles, and that kind of inspiring story, mixed with entrepreneurial ingenuity, is what makes "Shark Tank" such a great show.