The World War 2 Boeing Aircraft That Inspired The Millennium Falcon's Legendary Cockpit

Isn't the Millennium Falcon cool? The legendary "Star Wars" craft, ridden by Han Solo and Chewbacca, has its own long history if you ever decide to broach Wookiepedia. Like most aspects of the original "Star Wars", it's heavily inspired by real life. In the case of the Millennium Falcon, that inspiration comes from the Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

One of the biggest aircraft in the US Army's fleet, the B-29 saw heavy use in World War 2, with 3,970 built between 1943 and 1946. The cost was extraordinary and would go on to surpass costs of The Manhattan Project by some 50%. Thankfully, Boeing's wartime project didn't lead to the creation of a massively contaminated nuclear location in the process. Hugely complex and featuring an arsenal of weapons, the B-29 became America's go-to plane for major operations, including dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

It would also go on to inspire an icon of sci-fi movie history, the Millennium Falcon. Though the set for this "Star Wars" ship no longer exists in its original Wales location, there is an exhibition that displays key information about how a dockyard that hadn't been active since 1922 became home to Han Solo's ship.