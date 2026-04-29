You Should Replace Your Starlink Router - Here's Why

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Despite its promises of speedy internet, your real world experience with Starlink may have been challenging. However, for many people living in rural areas, satellite internet is the only choice. While it may not deliver the blazing speeds you'd expect from cable or fiber, satellite internet (Starlink included) has improved significantly in recent years. It's certainly better than a compulsory off-the-grid lifestyle.

Operated by SpaceX, Starlink utilizes a constellation of thousands of satellites hanging around in low earth orbit to deliver internet to us terrestrials. Those satellites beam signals directly to the dish mounted on your home to ensure you've got uninterrupted access to all your favorite cat gifs and hauntingly depressing breaking news.

While Starlink may be sluggish compared to more traditional cable or fiber options, there are ways to improve performance. One of the easiest and most impactful is to replace the generic router the company packages with your order, and switch to an upgraded model (the original router may be obsolete anyway).