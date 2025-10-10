Starlink Promised High Speed Internet - Here's What Owners Are Actually Getting

Starlink is one of the best internet services for digital nomads who are always on the road and those who live in more rural areas, where internet access can be hard to come by. This is true even if the company has alienated some of its users recently. There are a lot of advantages to having a satellite internet service, but speed has always been a key concern for users.

Satellite internet service is generally slower than the traditional terrestrial cable internet you get at home. Add in the higher latency inherent with the process of sending and receiving data beamed through space, and something like Starlink might not be for everyone.

So, what speeds can a potential user expect? On its website, Starlink says that users can see anywhere between 45 and 280 Mbps, depending on the plan they are subscribed to. While real-world performance varies, Ookla's Speedtest data shows an average speed of 104.71 Mbps in 2025. And with Starlink set to get a big network upgrade, users might be getting even higher numbers in the near future.