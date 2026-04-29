3 Ways Smart Lights Can Change Your Home Security

Making the switch to smart light bulbs is wise for many reasons. With smart lighting, you have the convenience of being able to turn lights on and off remotely via an app, ensuring you don't have to worry about skyrocketing energy bills if you accidentally leave the lights on when heading out on a trip. Smart light bulbs also allow for automated dimming and motion detection, which can further reduce your electricity usage. In addition, there are various ways you could use smart lighting to boost your home's overall security.

In a study published in the academic journal Crime Science, researchers found that security measures like indoor lights that are set on timers and outdoor lights that are connected to sensors can help keep homes safe from burglars. Luckily, smart lighting offers features that allow homeowners to take maximum advantage of this principle. While smart lighting's primary draw may be convenience and savings, you should also consider how you can use this innovation to protect your property.