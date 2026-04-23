5 New Features Added To Apple CarPlay In April 2026

The iOS 26 cycle for Apple CarPlay has been huge, as Apple keeps adding more features to its vehicle infotainment system. In recent months, the company offered a new look with Liquid Glass, rearranged notifications and calls, added a new row of apps in bigger displays, and even improved the CarPlay Ultra experience.

With the latest iOS 26.4 update, the company added support for AI chatbots and an Ambient Music widget. However, it's not only iOS updates that are making CarPlay a far more reliable experience, as several key apps are now available on the platform, like WhatsApp and Google Meet.

While we eagerly wait for the iOS 27 announcement in June, which is expected to refine the Liquid Glass experience and add all-new Siri capabilities, there will surely be several new tweaks for CarPlay users. After all, it seems like Apple has been listening to user feedback, even though there are several features Apple CarPlay users still want in 2026. That said, April has been a big month for CarPlay, and these are all the new features you can take advantage of the next time you're behind the wheel.