WhatsApp Is Officially Coming To Apple CarPlay Soon

After years of limited experiences, it seems Meta switched its strategy for WhatsApp, as recently the app got proper support for the iPad, the Apple Watch, and it's now about to get an official app for Apple CarPlay, one of the most used infotainment platforms for drivers. While you might be thinking you can already use WhatsApp on CarPlay, as the system mirrors the notifications from your iPhone, lets you reply to messages, and has Siri to handle basic hands-free interactions, Meta just released a native version of CarPlay to beta testers.

Even though there's no room for new testers on WhatsApp's TestFlight program, current participants can take advantage of this first build of WhatsApp on Apple CarPlay if they have a vehicle with CarPlay support. At this moment, it's unclear when Meta might be aiming to release WhatsApp for CarPlay, as the Apple Watch beta cycle didn't take much, while the iPad took over a year. That said, this is what you can expect from one of the biggest messaging apps, now coming to your vehicle's display.