Sandra Bullock Made Her TV Debut In The Revival Of A '70s Sci-Fi Franchise

Before Sandra Bullock became a household name in the '90s with "Speed," "Demolition Man," and a long list of corny rom-coms, including "While You Were Sleeping" and "Forces of Nature," her first notable appearance came on the small screen. In her television debut, Bullock was cast in Alan J. Levi's 1989 TV movie, "Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman," which aired on NBC and served as a revival piece for ABC's '70s TV shows, "The Six Million Dollar Man" and, its spin-off, "The Bionic Woman." Both shows were big in their eras, turning their respective leads, Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner, into stars, who then reprised their roles for "Bionic Showdown." But the action sci-fi was truly Bullock's time to shine and show the world what she was made of.

To quickly sum it up, "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" were about a protagonist who suffered grave injuries and later built back up by using bionic implants (essentially turning them into cyborgs), which gave them superhuman powers such as godlike strength, extraordinary vision, and blazing speed. They were practically superhero spies working for the U.S. Government.