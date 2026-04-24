Microsoft Says You Don't Need A Third-Party Antivirus App Anymore

The operating system (OS) on your device is responsible for quite a number of tasks under the hood. One of the core functions of an OS is security, and companies do invest a lot of effort to ensure your devices are secure at all times. Microsoft's Windows isn't considered the most secure OS on the market, and it has, in fact, had a poor reputation due to its weak security for the longest time. To address this, the American tech company has been trying to improve that with Microsoft Defender (previously known as Windows Defender) antivirus software that comes bundled with the Windows OS. Years later, the company is so confident about the built-in antivirus that it's recommending users to stick to it, as it provides enough security.

According to an article published in the Windows Learning Center, Microsoft notes that "for many Windows 11 users, Microsoft Defender Antivirus covers everyday risk without requiring additional software." So if you were still wondering which is the most secure Windows antivirus for your laptop or desktop PC, Microsoft claims you already have it installed on your system, and it's "active by default, deeply integrated into the OS, and updated continuously." Despite recommending the built-in solution as more than enough, the company adds that "the choice to add third‑party antivirus depends on how you use your PC and which features you value."