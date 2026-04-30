Is Someone Tracking You With AirPods? What The Alert Actually Means

Apple's AirPods are some of the best earbuds out there, so many people understandably use them. However, plenty of audiophiles opt for different earbuds, even if they use other Apple devices. Let's say you're one of these people and you suddenly see the notification "AirPods Detected Near You." Since you don't own any, they can't be yours, so why did you get the notification? Is someone using their tracking software to spy on you? You can probably breathe easy — most likely, it's just a quirk of your Apple product.

According to Apple Support, all modern AirPods use the Find My network program, which is how you can find them if you lose them in the first place. This system also works with non-Apple devices, such as Ridge Wallet Tracker Cards and the Satechi FindAll Glasses Case. Once you pair any item with your app, you can use the Find My app to locate your lost property. However, the system isn't perfect, and it can accidentally think lost items are traveling with you. When this happens, you will receive the notification mentioned above. More often than not, you were probably meeting a friend who had AirPods, or you came into contact with other AirPods users while you walked around, and the Find My network accidentally assumed the AirPods were yours.

To be fair, Apple Support does address the possibility that someone could potentially use the Find My network to track your location. In fact, the tracking alert was designed to tell you if someone is using the system to shadow your movements. So while it is always possible that an "AirPods Detected Near You" notification indicates someone is misusing the earbuds and the Find My app, the probability of that being the case is probably low.