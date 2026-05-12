Are Digital Cameras Affected By Radiation?

There are various potential scenarios when digital cameras could be exposed to radiation. For instance, photographic equipment could be exposed to radiation during space flight. While technology has also improved to the point that even smartphone digital cameras can deliver genuinely impressive images, that doesn't mean digital cameras aren't without their vulnerabilities. Consider the fact that research indicates radiation can have a negative impact on the quality of digital photos.

In a paper published in the academic journal Sensors, researchers explain how they tested an industrial digital camera while exposing it to various doses of radiation. The researchers found that exposure to radiation had a significant negative impact on the quality of the photos the camera produced. They specify that, aside from the lens, none of the camera components were hardened against radiation.

This might not matter much to a hobbyist snapping photos for Instagram. However, such findings highlight the importance of protecting digital photography equipment from the effects of radiation in various settings, like space missions. In the meantime, amateur photographers who've embraced digital photography may want to explore unique ways to use their old cameras, including those designed for film photography.