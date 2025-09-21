Can TSA's X-Ray Scanners Damage Camera Film?

Taking photographs with film stock is an experience like no other. When everything comes together in a shot, it's hard to explain the effect that natural lighting, colors, and grain have on film, but it's unquestionably breathtaking.

Unfortunately, unprocessed film is known to be extremely sensitive, with many unplanned chemical reactions caused by everything from heat and humidity to radiation. The latter poses a particularly strong issue for travelers intending to board planes with unprocessed film. As it turns out, the CT scanners and older X-ray machines the TSA uses at its security checkpoints can cause a condition known as film fog, the bane of every photographer's existence.

Film fog can negatively impact the color, contrast, and overall sharpness of your final pictures, so it pays to know as much as you can about the photo ailment before it ruins your precious memories. Here's everything you need to know about this potential danger, as well as some preventive measures you can take to safeguard your film for your next flight.