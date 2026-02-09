The iPhone 17 Pro Camera Is Great, But The Smart Photographer Buys A Cheaper Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple fan or not, there's no denying how much of a high bar iPhone 17 Pro sets for smart photography, including video. Its triple camera array adds up to accurate color representation, reliable HDR, and support for premium file formats such as ProRes and Apple Log. The problem is the Apple tax that makes the 256 GB model cost about $1,099.99. The iPhone 17 Pro has been earmarked as a fantastic handset since it was announced in September 2025, but frankly, there are better and similar offerings in the Android camp for less.

Android devices undercutting or out-specking the iPhone is nothing new, but there are plenty of Android flagships matching or exceeding the iPhone 17 Pro when it comes to camera performance. They have larger sensors, longer optical zoom ranges, higher native resolutions, and better computational photography. If that all sounds like tech jargon, these features result in more user control for shooting styles, color processing, and zooming in and out, because no one likes relying on digital zoom for anything. More importantly, they won't set a buyer's wallet on fire.

There's no question that smart photographers are in for a great experience with iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to its 48-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera, but it's not the best value for money when consumers take a look at Android-powered handsets. Here are five Android phones that are better bang for your buck when considering image quality, versatility, and value for money in one stunning metal and glass rectangle.