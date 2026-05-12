Which Raspberry Pi Should You Buy? Every Raspberry Pi Series Explained

Since 2012, Raspberry Pi has been providing various low-cost single-board computers (commonly known as SBCs) for educators, tinkerers, and beyond. If you're in the market for a Pi, however, you may be intimidated by the range of available product lines. We'll break down what each one does to help you decide which option would best suit your needs — but right off the bat, if you're looking for a Pi with the most up-to-date specs and support, you'll want to look into the Raspberry Pi 5. These models vary in price significantly based on RAM capacity, however, with the 1GB model costing $45 and the 16GB model costing $305.

The Pi 5 is the "standard" model in the flagship series featuring the tried-and-true hardware layout of what used to be known as Model A or Model B Pis. As of the Pi 5, however, both the Model A and Model B nomenclature have been ditched. The boards in this series are the size of a credit card, yet they're powerful enough to run local AI agents. They sport several common I/Os, as well as a 40-pin General Purpose Input and Output (GPIO) header. With GPIO, you can hook a Pi board up to countless other electronics using a breadboard or by soldering components on, making this model incredibly versatile. You can even connect HATs, which are purpose-made, rule-based boards that Raspberry Pi introduced back in 2014. Popular HAT choices include NVMe drives for quicker OS boots, as well as Pi's AI HAT+ for running your very own AI applications.

Alongside the Pi 5, there are two current-gen models of Pi hardware: the Pi 500 and the Compute Module 5. The Pi 500 is conveniently enclosed in a keyboard chassis, and with its relatively low cost and compact form factor for a personal computer, it's ideal for those in education or for aspiring coders. The Pi 500+, the premium model of the Pi 500, even sports an NVMe SSD and mechanical switches in place of the Pi 500's embedded storage and membrane keys.