Is The PlayStation Portal Worth Buying In 2026?
If you are thinking about buying the PlayStation Portal 2026, know that it's a better purchase today than it was at launch. Sony originally launched the console as a luxury accessory for PlayStation 5 owners and, because of the instability, it did not seem like a purchase that made much sense at that time. But now, after a few years, the PS Portal has finally found its place.
This happened because Sony spent the last two years refining system stability, which was one of the main user complaints. At launch, for example, you needed a very stable connection and had to keep your PS5 on for the PlayStation Portal to work well, which reduced some of the versatility people expect from one of these handheld consoles. But Sony has already addressed these issues with several patches, including support for Cloud Streaming.
However, like other products made by the company, PlayStation Portal also went through a price increase from $200 to $250. Even so, it's worth buying one if you're interested in an entry-level console or you can't have full control of the TV. If you do not want to invest as much in a console or gaming PC because of the memory shortages hiking gadget prices and graphics cards, it is an acceptable option too.
The PlayStation Portal is worth buying in 2026, but be careful
Sony did an incredible job restructuring the PlayStation Portal since it launched in 2023. At the time, it worked more as an alternative for mirroring your PlayStation 5 screen with Remote Play. To access your game library, you needed to keep the PS5 on and still worry about the internet connection the whole time.
Fortunately, in 2025 Sony turned the PlayStation Portal into a cloud gaming machine with an update, which lets you access your games without needing to rely on the PS5. This is one of the best features that the console has now, since you can use it standalone on top of taking advantage of its sync with the PlayStation 5 playing while someone else uses the TV.
Still, deep down, the PS Portal is not yet a console that runs games natively. You'll always need a stable internet connection, since any instability can hurt your experience. In addition, the console also got a price increase in 2026, like Sony's other products, so a new one is no longer as cheap as it used to be.
The price range makes the PlayStation Portal appealing
If you already have a PlayStation 5, another console, or even a gaming PC, the PS Portal does not seem that interesting to buy. After all, you would pay about $250 for a console that can only run games through cloud gaming and needs to stay connected to the internet at all times. But it still ends up as an excellent entry option for anyone who wants to save money and still play PS5 games.
On the same price range, your only options are cheap handheld consoles – either the Nintendo Switch Lite or devices made for retro gaming and emulators. The main flagships on the market, such as the PlayStation 5 itself, the Nintendo Switch 2, and the Xbox Series X|S, sit at a much higher price. Either way, the PS Portal has become a more appealing alternative today since Sony added Cloud Gaming to it, letting you play modern titles for a relatively inexpensive cost.
In the end, the real worth of a PlayStation Portal in 2026 depends on your player profile. Some options on the market run games natively and even cost less. At the same time, they have an older game library and may not include the titles you want, making the Portal your only real option if you want access to Sony's current offerings on a tight budget.