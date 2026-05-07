Is The PlayStation Portal Worth Buying In 2026?

If you are thinking about buying the PlayStation Portal 2026, know that it's a better purchase today than it was at launch. Sony originally launched the console as a luxury accessory for PlayStation 5 owners and, because of the instability, it did not seem like a purchase that made much sense at that time. But now, after a few years, the PS Portal has finally found its place.

This happened because Sony spent the last two years refining system stability, which was one of the main user complaints. At launch, for example, you needed a very stable connection and had to keep your PS5 on for the PlayStation Portal to work well, which reduced some of the versatility people expect from one of these handheld consoles. But Sony has already addressed these issues with several patches, including support for Cloud Streaming.

However, like other products made by the company, PlayStation Portal also went through a price increase from $200 to $250. Even so, it's worth buying one if you're interested in an entry-level console or you can't have full control of the TV. If you do not want to invest as much in a console or gaming PC because of the memory shortages hiking gadget prices and graphics cards, it is an acceptable option too.