Why Gene Roddenberry Didn't Care About Creating 'New Civilizations' For Star Trek

"Star Trek" is a franchise based in large part on exploring the universe and encountering its varied and fascinating inhabitants (and often blatantly violating the Prime Directive by interfering in their development). It may come as a surprise to many Trekkies, then, that the series' legendary creator, Gene Roddenberry (one legend whose ashes are now in space), discouraged the show's writers from creating new civilizations.

This is particularly shocking if you consider how many Star Trek episodes and narrative arcs revolve around new civilizations, especially in the original series. While they may not be galaxy-spanning like the Federation or the Klingon Empire, there are new civilizations all over the original series: consider Balok and the First Federation from "The Corbomite Maneuver," the Eminian Union from "A Taste of Armageddon," or the infamous Nazi planet from "Patterns of Force." The list is extensive, and that's just accounting for the three seasons from TOS.

But according to story editor D.C. Fontana, for Roddenberry, the stories were about people, not civilizations. Roddenberry considered the important world-building done; he'd already created enough civilizations to fuel his vision of "Wagon Train to the stars," the framework he used to originally pitch the series. Instead, he encouraged writers to focus on the effects the events of the narrative would have on the crew of the Enterprise and their consequences.