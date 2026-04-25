This $44 Smart Gadget Provides 'Peace Of Mind' By Saving You From Water Leaks
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A water leak may not sound like a huge deal, but that's only if you catch it quickly. If not, it can go from a puddle of water to potentially a flood around the area if you're away for an extended period or don't catch it in time. Water leak sensors are clever and affordable gadgets that can help prevent a small leak from turning into a massive (and expensive) plumbing problem. And there's a popular model from GoveeLife that is on sale right now at Amazon for just $44, 20% off the regular price of $55 for a pack of three. More importantly, it has glowing reviews.
The inexpensive smart home gadget can provide tremendous peace of mind. Position the sensors near common sources of water leaks, like under the bathroom or kitchen sink, beside the bathroom toilet, behind the refrigerator, next to the washing machine, or even by a sewer drain in the basement. It's a no-brainer purchase for any homeowner. This model is a top one to consider given its low price, multiple units, and positive reviews from close to 2,000 happy shoppers.
How the GoveeLife water leak detector works
This upgraded GoveeLife smart water leak detector is Wi-Fi connected, sending alerts via e-mail, app, or text message if the sensor comes in contact with water, indicating a potential leak. It also flashes red and sounds a loud (up to 105 dB) alarm, about as loud as a car horn, to let you know if this occurs in the middle of the night while you're in a bed, or in the basement where you might not otherwise catch it until it's too late. The kit includes three sensors that communicate wirelessly with the main gateway, which itself uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, the lowest band offering the longest range. The gateway plugs into an electrical power outlet and can receive signals from the sensors from up to 1,804 feet away.
The sensors last up to five years per charge, so you can truly set them and forget them. As soon as they come in contact with water, you're alerted and can address the issue before it becomes a huge and costly problem. You can add multiple e-mail addresses to the app so everyone in the family is notified, along with a babysitter, house-sitter, or neighbor if you'll be away. The sensors are IP67 rated for protection against dust and temporary immersion in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. So, even if there's a leak and they get wet, you can wipe them down and set them in the same spot to continue detection.
What makes this set so great?
A water leak sensor is one of those essential smart home gadgets every home should have. This set in particular not only includes multiple sensors to place in different locations for just over $10 each, but it also has a pretty long range and can work through dense walls. Place the gateway in a central location on the main floor and it should easily reach sensors upstairs and downstairs in a modestly sized three-level home. Or buy two packs for under $100 for a larger two-story home to cover all your bases.
Amazon shoppers rave about these detectors, loving that the sensors are small enough to fit in tight spaces and that the app is really easy to set up. "They work!" enthused one customer. "Avoided major basement flood when the hot water heater started leaking." They also praise the piercing volume of the alarm as being tough to miss, so there's no mistaking when it goes off. Even at the regular price, these sensors are worth it. But with this 20% discount, it's a good time to pick up a set. Note that bigger sets are on sale, too, including ones with four, five, and six sensors. But you'll get the most significant discount with this set of three, offering tremendous value to get you started by positioning them near the main water leak sources in your home.