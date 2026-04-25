This $44 Smart Gadget Provides 'Peace Of Mind' By Saving You From Water Leaks

This upgraded GoveeLife smart water leak detector is Wi-Fi connected, sending alerts via e-mail, app, or text message if the sensor comes in contact with water, indicating a potential leak. It also flashes red and sounds a loud (up to 105 dB) alarm, about as loud as a car horn, to let you know if this occurs in the middle of the night while you're in a bed, or in the basement where you might not otherwise catch it until it's too late. The kit includes three sensors that communicate wirelessly with the main gateway, which itself uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, the lowest band offering the longest range. The gateway plugs into an electrical power outlet and can receive signals from the sensors from up to 1,804 feet away.

The sensors last up to five years per charge, so you can truly set them and forget them. As soon as they come in contact with water, you're alerted and can address the issue before it becomes a huge and costly problem. You can add multiple e-mail addresses to the app so everyone in the family is notified, along with a babysitter, house-sitter, or neighbor if you'll be away. The sensors are IP67 rated for protection against dust and temporary immersion in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. So, even if there's a leak and they get wet, you can wipe them down and set them in the same spot to continue detection.