5 Cool Computer Accessories You Can 3D Print For Less Than $5

It's always fun to buy some new accessories for your PC setup, though buying every single accessory that catches your eye will probably rack up a rather unpleasant bill. 3D printing can yield all sorts of useful tools and gadgets, though even some 3D prints can have hidden costs, whether it's an internal Raspberry Pi or even just a set of screws. If you're feeling particularly thrifty, you can still source all manner of accessories, from keycap pullers to headphone stands, for no more than the cost of the filament you use, and very little filament at that.

Owning a 3D printer allows you to craft bespoke solutions to life's many little headaches. Rather than having to source an external solution from a store or online for whatever's annoying you about your computer setup, you can create something simple, streamlined, and cost-effective to perfectly suit your needs. If you need some ideas for minimalistic projects, you can find them on 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables.