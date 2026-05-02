5 Cool Computer Accessories You Can 3D Print For Less Than $5
It's always fun to buy some new accessories for your PC setup, though buying every single accessory that catches your eye will probably rack up a rather unpleasant bill. 3D printing can yield all sorts of useful tools and gadgets, though even some 3D prints can have hidden costs, whether it's an internal Raspberry Pi or even just a set of screws. If you're feeling particularly thrifty, you can still source all manner of accessories, from keycap pullers to headphone stands, for no more than the cost of the filament you use, and very little filament at that.
Owning a 3D printer allows you to craft bespoke solutions to life's many little headaches. Rather than having to source an external solution from a store or online for whatever's annoying you about your computer setup, you can create something simple, streamlined, and cost-effective to perfectly suit your needs. If you need some ideas for minimalistic projects, you can find them on 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables.
Keycap puller supreme
If you own a mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable keys, you can remove those keys for both repair and customization purposes, such as adding decorative keycaps over keys you don't normally use. However, if you want to do this, you can't just yank off keys with your fingers. You need a dedicated keycap puller tool, which you can create using a 3D printer.
Printables user Braga3Dprint wanted a simple and effective tool for removing keys from any mechanical keyboard, so they designed the Keycap Puller Supreme. Despite the fancy name, it's a very simple, user-friendly tool, designed to be used without damaging your keycaps. Just insert the tabs into the notches between keys, give it a squeeze, and the cap should pop right off.
The project includes two variations of the keycap puller: a short one and a longer one, to accommodate different sizes of mechanical keyboards and keycaps. As an added perk, the puller's basic ring-like shape uses very little filament, so it'd almost definitely be cheaper to make than to buy a similar tool.
Modern monitor stand
While most computer monitors come with some sort of stand, it's a bit of a toss-up whether that stand will actually raise the display to eye level. Sometimes, you need to add a little extra elevation beneath your monitor, and if you're going to do that, why not do it with a little modern style by 3D printing the Modern Monitor Stand?
Printables user 8042 designed a small desktop monitor stand based on the Sotheby's Furtif Desk, copying its stylish, modern design in a compact package. Despite its unusual shape, it's strong enough to keep a monitor safely propped up, with the flat panels easy to scale up if you need something a little larger. 8042 printed the stand with a 5% gyroid infill to give it sufficient strength to lift their approximately 5kg monitor (approx. 11 lbs), though they suggest using a higher infill percentage with a more complex pattern to make it thicker if you have a larger, heavier monitor. Another Printables user in the comments noted that, since this design is so easy to print, they made two and used them to prop up their laptop.
Ergonomic mouse wrist rest
Working a desk job and constantly moving your mouse can be absolute murder on your wrist over the long term, which is why ergonomics are so important when shopping for PC accessories. Unfortunately, ergonomics is not an all-encompassing science; what fits one hand perfectly might not be as comfortable for another. Rather than buying a bunch of wrist rests at random, try making one with your 3D printer and customizing it to your preferences.
Printables user Referentiel wanted a simple way to avoid wrist pain while working at a computer all day, so they created an equally simple solution: an ergonomic mouse wrist rest. It's exactly what it sounds like: a no-frills stand to place behind your mouse on your desk, where you can rest your wrist while working. Just having a smooth, ergonomic surface where you can rest your hand is already helpful, but since this project has a very simple design, it's also very easy to customize. Users in the comments have added various simple modifications, such as adding gripping pads to the bottom, which you can find at your local hardware store for around $3.
Cable tag set
The more complicated your PC setup gets, the more assorted cables you're going to have snaking around behind your desk. While a cable organizer can help keep them from getting tangled, it can still be difficult to discern which cables are connected to what at a glance. You could try wrapping colored ties around them, but instead of having to invent a color-coding system for yourself, just 3D print some cable tags with simple pictures on them.
Printables user Alego designed a set of 29 assorted cable tags, each consisting of a small illustration attached to a hook sized for cables ranging from 3 to 9 mm in diameter. These tags can denote just about any cable you could possibly find behind a computer desk or entertainment center, including, but not limited to, power cables, Ethernet cables, Raspberry Pi cables, monitor cables, and, of course, 3D printer cables. Alego cautions that, due to the cables' small size and flat design, they can be a little tricky to remove from your 3D printer's bed. They recommend printing them on a smooth steel sheet, then carefully working the tags and hooks off using a spatula. Using the right surface is a great way to improve your 3D printer's print quality.
Minimalist desk headphone stand
Minimalism is the way of the future for many, with both home decor and gadgets for minimalists becoming popular purchases. It makes sense; opting for minimalist designs is a great way to reduce clutter in your living and work spaces. One particular spot that could probably do with a decluttering is your desk, especially if you usually leave your work or gaming headset lying on it. Free up some space by 3D printing a minimalist headphone stand.
Printables user xxoticlucas was tired of their loose headphones cluttering their desk, so they designed a straightforward, sturdy mounting point to keep them propped up and free up some space. This headphone stand has no frills, bells, or whistles; it's a thick pole with a solid, flat bottom and a curved hook on top that keeps your headphones anchored to your desk while taking up a fraction of the space. It requires no additional components or much filament, making it the perfect budget option for sprucing up your computer space.