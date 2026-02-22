5 Quick And Easy Tips To Improve Your 3D Printer's Printing Quality

There's not a single magic setting that improves 3D printing projects, because it's all about getting the basics right and ensuring a 3D print project is modeled well and comes from a reputable source. This often starts before printing begins with steps such as making sure the first layer is solid, optimal nozzle and enclosure temperatures are set for the filament type, motion is stable, and bed-leveling are all classic examples of where 3D printing projects go wrong. Most common defects, like rough surfaces, stringing, warped corners, weak layer bonding, and scruffy-looking first layers, can usually be traced back to easy-to-fix issues.

The key here is being systematic. Changing only one setting or variable at a time makes it easier to identify what actually improved print quality. Plus, the last thing users need to do is fix one issue while causing another. Organized problem solving like this will eventually lead users to the issue, while making notes of filament brand, nozzle/bed temperature, speed, layer height, and any other tweaks will help make repeatable profiles to make life easier in the future.

Here's some basic tips to keep prints clean without fail, including some best practices while operating your 3D printer. If a project isn't printing correctly, the odds are the fix is right here.